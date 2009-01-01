Riga International Airport among TOP Employers in Latvia

Riga International Airport has been recognised as a top employer in the survey carried out by recruitment company CV-Online. The Airport ranked second in the transport and logistics sector, thus becoming one of the most attractive and popular employers in Latvia. Altogether 11 861 employees took part in the survey and named 3 244 companies.

Ilona Līce, Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport: "Taking care of employees is one of our key priorities, since in our work, where professionalism, experience and loyalty are particularly important, every employee is a great asset. The Airport introduces different new support mechanisms, the latest of which was launched last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Welfare. Since summer, the Airport has been supporting its shift workers, by helping them to cover the costs of nanny services. I would like to thank our team for the progress achieved last year, helping the company to meets its objectives. I would also like to thank the potential Airport employees who have appreciated the Airport as one of the most attractive employers in Latvia."

At the end of 2016, Riga International Airport employed 1 108 persons: 26.1 per cent of them in passenger services, 17.2 per cent in infrastructure maintenance, 40.2 per cent - in security, and 16.5 per cent - in administrative matters. The Airport also offers a wide range of internship opportunities for students of different fields, as well as takes part in children and youth employment activities during summers. For several consecutive years, the Airport has been awarded the status of a family-friendly company, thus appreciating the Airport's support to its employees to help them ensure balance between work and family life.