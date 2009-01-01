Riga International Airport Implements the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) RIGA Project

In October 2016, an agreement was signed between State Joint-Stock Company "Latvijas gaisa satiksme" (LGS) and the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) for co-financing the implementation of project "Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) RIGA" at Riga International Airport. LGS implements this project in co-operation with Riga International Airport.



A-CDM aims to increase the capacity of Riga International Airport and to improve the processes of co-ordinated action between all parties involved in flight servicing: air traffic control, ground handling service providers, airlines and the Airport. CDM procedures will ensure a more efficient decision-making process based on more accurate and timely exchange of information and common understanding of the overall picture by all the parties involved.



The project will result in significantly improved service quality and safety for both airspace users and passengers. This will be accomplished by precisely planning the take-off time, reducing the waiting time both at the terminal and on the runway, especially in the peak hours, as well as by reducing airline costs of resources and fuel associated with waiting time before take-off and aircraft servicing before flight. It will also reduce environmental pollution.



Given that the number of flights at Riga Airport increases each year, with the introduction of the A-CDM the Airport will have taken the necessary preparatory measures for future traffic development - improved air traffic management at the Airport, reducing delays, improving punctuality and optimising the use of resources.



A-CDM enables Airport partners to make the right decisions in co-operation with airlines, providers of ground handling services, air navigation service providers and other airport service providers, thereby reducing costs and making Riga Airport even more attractive and competitive not only among Baltic airports, but also throughout the entire region.



The A-CDM programme has been introduced in 20 European airports, which means that already a third of the flights of the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) area are made from CDM airports. ACD-M programme is currently being implemented in 14 other European airports.



The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018.