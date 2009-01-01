The New North Pier (Terminal Expansion Project Phase 5) Ranked Third in the Nomination "New Public Building"

The new North Pier was the Airport's most significant infrastructure project in 2016. It is a continuation of the ambitious Airport infrastructure development projects aimed at raising passenger comfort and the quality of services offered to travellers and business partners.



The new pier is placed on two floors offering a spacious waiting area, 19 new boarding sectors, three airbridges, new stores and cafés, as well as playgrounds for children. The total area of the North Pier is 9 828.39 m2.



The architectural image of the building and interior solutions continue the basic principles of the previous Airport expansion projects: maximum transparency and good orientation in space, forming a broad, integrated, united space, linking the interior with the surrounding open space. The project foresees maximum use of natural and sustainable materials, creating an architecturally and stylistically unified airport complex.



The design of the pier was developed by ARHIS ARHITEKTI Ltd architects Andris Kronbergs, Raimonds Saulītis, Paulis Gibze, Evija Runce, Ēriks Miķelsons and Uldis Jaunsubrēns.



In the competition "Latvian Construction Industry Annual Award 2016”, awards and certificates of merit were awarded to 37 projects, but two projects won the Grand Prix. Eighty-eight applications were sent in for the competition, both from Latvia and from Sweden, Estonia and Russia, where Latvian citizens had participated in the implementation of different construction projects.