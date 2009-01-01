Thirty-five School Students Get to Know the Airport in the "Shadow Day"

Taking part in the "Shadow Day 2017" that traditionally takes place in February, Riga International Airport offered 35 school children an opportunity to get to know the daily work at the Airport.



This year, the Airport offered an opportunity to shadow 18 different specialists, but just like in previous years students were most interested in positions related to aircraft and aircraft maintenance. Students wanted to shadow non-scheduled flight co-ordinators, controllers, VIP Centre passenger service agents and the Head of the Aircraft Services Unit. Many were interested in the work of apron inspectors, IT programmers and fire-fighters.



Children had an opportunity to learn about the daily work of Airport employees, what they do to ensure safe aircraft take-off and landing, passenger safety and comfort. Since during the "Shadow Day" the airfield was covered by heavy fog, students had an opportunity to observe work at the Airport in difficult weather conditions. At the end of the day, students said that they had spent an exciting and very interesting day.



The participants of the "Shadow Day" came from Riga, Jelgava, Jūrmala, Ozolnieki, Salacgrīva, Baloži, Olaine, Mārupe, Babīte and Ulbroka.



This year, 158 applications were sent in for the Airport's 33 vacancies offered in 18 professions.