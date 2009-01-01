lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+7.5°C Slightly cloudy
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!

Print
Newsroom Newsletter 2017 July-September Cargo Volumes and Transfer Passenger Figures Keep Growing  

Cargo Volumes and Transfer Passenger Figures Keep Growing

Transit and transfer passenger traffic during the first eight months of 2017 grew by 18%, reaching 1.2 million passengers - nearly half of the total number of passengers.

In August, also the aviation cargo segment kept growing - the volume of cargo handled at Riga Airport in August grew by 17.1% as compared to August of the previous year. Altogether 14.5 thousand tons of cargo were handled in Riga during the first eight months of the year, which is 11% more than in 2016.

The national airline airBaltic, with its market share of 53.5% of the total number of passengers is the largest carrier at Riga Airport. Irish low-cost airline Ryanair carried 15% of passengers of Riga Airport, while Hungarian low-cost airline Wizzair - 8.8%.

The number of flights serviced at Riga Airport increased by 8% - 49 012 aircraft were handled in Riga during the eight months. On average, Riga Airport serves more than 6000 aircraft per month.

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG