Cargo Volumes and Transfer Passenger Figures Keep Growing

Transit and transfer passenger traffic during the first eight months of 2017 grew by 18%, reaching 1.2 million passengers - nearly half of the total number of passengers.

In August, also the aviation cargo segment kept growing - the volume of cargo handled at Riga Airport in August grew by 17.1% as compared to August of the previous year. Altogether 14.5 thousand tons of cargo were handled in Riga during the first eight months of the year, which is 11% more than in 2016.

The national airline airBaltic, with its market share of 53.5% of the total number of passengers is the largest carrier at Riga Airport. Irish low-cost airline Ryanair carried 15% of passengers of Riga Airport, while Hungarian low-cost airline Wizzair - 8.8%.

The number of flights serviced at Riga Airport increased by 8% - 49 012 aircraft were handled in Riga during the eight months. On average, Riga Airport serves more than 6000 aircraft per month.