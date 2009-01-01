Exporters Get Acquainted with Air Cargo Options Offered at the Airport

At the end of September, representatives of more than 40 Latvian exporting companies gathered at the Airport to get acquainted with the air cargo opportunities offered by the Airport and airlines operating at the Airport.

The seminar was organised by the Airport in co-operation with the Latvian Investment and Development Agency (LIDA), and its participants had the opportunity to learn about the current issues of the LIDA in promoting exports, the export guarantee opportunities offered by the financial institution ALTUM, as well as to receive information about the airlines and service providers that offer air cargo services at Riga Airport.

The participants were interested in the results of the first regular cargo flight launched at the beginning of this summer by Turkish Cargo. The introduction of this transport route over four months has increased the Turkish Airlines cargo market share in Riga from 2% to 6%, with a steady trend to continue to grow. The entrepreneurs were very satisfied that Turkish Cargo had decided to continue its air cargo transportation on the Istanbul-Riga-Istanbul route also in the winter season of 2017/2018.

