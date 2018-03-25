New Destinations in 2018

airBaltic

Lisbon (Portugal) - from 27 March on Tuesdays and Fridays, departure from Riga at 12.50;

Gdansk (Poland) - from 27 March on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departure from Riga at 8.00;

Malaga (Spain) - from 28 March on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departure from Riga at 12.45;

Split (Croatia) - from 21 May on Mondays and Fridays, departure from Riga at 7.55;

Bordeaux (France) - from 3 June on Thursdays and Sundays, departure from Riga at 15.00 and 7.50.

Tickets for the new destinations can already be purchased on the airline's homepage www.airbaltic.com

Ryanair

Barcelona-Girona (Spain) - starting from 25 March 2018, Ryanair will fly twice weekly (on Thursdays and Sundays) to the sunny Catalonia.

Paphos (Cyprus) and Burgas (Bulgaria) - flights to these two destinations will be operated from Riga twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting from 27 March 2018.

Travellers wishing to relax in any of the new Ryanair destinations, are recommended to book their holiday flights on www.ryanair.com in a timely manner – by October 2018 at even lower prices, as well as to use the latest offers under the airline’s Always Getting Better programme.

PrimeraAir

Malaga (Spain) - carrier PrimeraAir has launched ticket sale for the previously announced flights from Riga to Malaga for the next summer season at the lowest prices available on the market.

Tickets can be purchased on the website of the airline www.primeraair.com starting at 69 euros one way. Flights will be launched in April 2018 and operated on Sundays by Boeing 737-800 Next-Gen aircraft with 189 seats.

