New Winter Destinations

airBaltic – Abu Dhabi

Starting from 29 October, airBaltic in co-operation with Etihad Airways will launch flights in the route Riga - Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) four times a week with the new Bombardier CS300 aircraft.

In the winter season airBaltic will continue flights to Geneva (Switzerland), Tampere (Finland) and Gothenburg (Sweden), as well as offer its service to popular skiing destinations: Salzburg (Austria), Verona (Italy) and Poprad (Slovakia). The airline has decided to continue domestic flights between Riga and Liepāja also during the winter season. As of 30 October, morning flights from Liepāja will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, allowing passengers to plan their weekend trips from Riga.

WizzAir – Eilat

This winter season, starting from 31 October, it will be possible to travel from Riga Airport to another wonderful holiday destination - Eilat, a resort town in Israel. WizzAir will fly to the Red Sea coast on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets are already available on the company's homepage www.wizzair.com.

Ryanair – Malta

On 29 October, Ryanair will launch direct flights to Malta. Flights from Riga to this Mediterranean pearl will be offered twice weekly - on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased on the airline’s homepage – www.ryanair.com.

ATTENTION! WizzAir and Ryanair change their hand baggage policy!