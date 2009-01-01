Riga Airport Enters the TOP 5 of Europe's Fastest Growing Airports

According to the information of the Airports Council International (ACI), the growth of the passenger figures this summer allowed Riga Airport to become one of the five fastest growing airports in the group of European airports handling 5 - 15 million passengers annually.

“Growth of Riga Airport significantly exceeds the European average, which according to the ACI data was 9.6% in July, as well as the average growth in its group. In the group of airports handling 5-10 million passengers annually, the average increase in passenger traffic in July was 10.2%,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.

In August, Riga Airport continued to increase its passenger and cargo figures. In August, 644 103 thousand passengers were handled at Riga Airport, which is 15.2% more than in August 2016. During the first eight months of this year, in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year, the number of passengers grew by almost 11%. The cargo volumes also went up by 11%.

A total of 4 million passengers were handled at the Airport during the first eight months of the year, which is 10.9% more than in 2016.

