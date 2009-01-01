Riga Airport Expands Its Long-term Car Park

In September, the Airport started expansion works of its long-term car park P3 to meet the needs of the growing number of passengers.



After the expansion, additional 325 parking spaces will be available in the car park, thus giving the opportunity to park a total of 1245 vehicles.

The car park will be reconstructed in several stages, and a part of the car park will be available to passengers also during the construction works. Passengers are kindly advised to follow the informative signs when parking their vehicles.



There are a total of three car parks available to Airport passengers and guests. The short-term car park P1 with 344 spaces directly at the Airport's passenger terminal is meant for short-term parking to meet or see off passengers. In turn, the long-term car parks P2 and P3, located only a few minutes walking distance from the terminal, are designed for passengers travelling away for a longer time.



The Airport car parks are open 24/7. Passengers can pay for parking both in the car parks, and in Arrival Halls E and C, in cash or by credit card using pay-as-you-go machines. The parking services may also be paid for through the Mobilly application.



In case your car battery has discharged, there are free battery charging facilities in the car parks P2 and P3.