Riga Airport Hosts the Airports Council International (ACI) Commercial Forum

On 12 September, more than 50 delegates from 15 different countries came together at the Airports Council International (ACI) Commercial Forum hosted at Riga International Airport.

The fact that such an event is held in Riga, Latvia confirms that at the European level Riga International Airport is strengthening its role as one of the Baltic Sea Region aviation hubs both in terms of passengers, as well as cargo traffic.

“It is a major international recognition that we have gained the right to organise this prestigious industry forum. Thus, we can not only exchange experiences with our colleagues from other airports, but also present ourselves to European business partners. At the same time, we have the opportunity to be part of the decision-making process in Europe, where key issues such as the impact of Brexit, security solutions and possible trade restrictions are being addressed,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.

According to Līce, in 2016 the revenue of non-aviation commercial activities of Riga Airport accounted for 21.7 million euros, or more than 43% of the Airport's total revenue, which last year exceeded 50 million euros.

“We are interested in continuing to improve our performance figures, and therefore we need to be sure that the decisions that are being debated at the European Union level include the interests of Latvia. Today, airports are no longer just transport and transportation system units – they are an essential part of the business and national economy. That's why this forum addresses both - topical issues affecting the development of commercial areas of all European airports, as well as the development of airport’s adjacent territories,” says Līce.

The forum is financially supported by Riga Airport tax free zone operator ATU Duty-Free, commercial operator TAV Latvia and catering service provider Cakes & Bakes.