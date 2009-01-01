The Airport Offers New Shopping and Service Facilities

As noted by the participants of the Airports Council International (ACI) Commercial Forum, who visited Riga in mid-September, Riga Airport is relatively small, but the offer of shopping opportunities, cafés and services is surprisingly large and diverse.



However, Riga Airport does not stop there! The existing range of services has been complemented with five new facilities: SPA and beauty salon Embassy of Wellness, barber shop Wood Religion, jewellery store Grenardi, Latvian-made goods store Roots of Latvia and shop ATU DUTY FREE. By the end of the year there will be additional four new facilities: Easywine wine café-store, Tickerdaze sports bar, healthy food café Asparagoose and an electronic cigarette kiosk.

Embassy of Wellness

Now, passengers have an excellent opportunity to visit a SPA and beauty salon at the Airport, which offers a wide range of facial treatments, hairdresser’s services, various types of massages, manicure and pedicure, eyebrow and eyelash procedures, as well as a wide range of high-quality cosmetics (BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE, DAVINES, ORIBE, ALTERNA, KURE BAZAAR).

The Embassy of Wellness team of professionals tailor the services to meet the needs of each passenger taking into account the limited time before departure; they will help choose the most appropriate procedures and provide the highest quality service.

Wood Religion

Barber shops have always been a place for real men. This is a place where to have a great time, enjoy a good whiskey, discuss business and women, get first-class haircut, beard and moustache styling, and enjoy a special classic shave with a straight razor.

Wood Religion is proud to be the first barber shop in Latvia. With its two brands and 8 barber shops, it is not only the first, but also the largest in Latvia, and not only. The barber shop, which has just opened its doors at Riga Airport, offers a wide range of classic men's cuts, beard and moustache styling, as well as classic beard shave with a straight razor.

There is also a wide range of hair and beard cosmetics (Wood Religion, Uppercut Deluxe, Truefitt and Hill, Proraso, Mr.Natty, Murrays, Suavecito, etc.), as well as shaving accessories and other great gifts.

Grenardi

The motto of the jewellery store Grenardi is “Jewellery for the Dearest”, and we take care of those who love, value their dear ones and take care of them.

It's these people who inspire Grenardi professionals to travel around the world, choosing and creating the most beautiful rings, earrings and other treasures.

They know how special the loved ones are, so each jewellery has its own character and personality - from modern silver and gold products to designer jewellery collections such as Giorgio Visconti, Moraglione, Barakà, Nanis, Mayumi and the special Grenardi collections Lilly Spring, Shine, Due, Silvia and Op-la children jewellery.

Surrender to the charms of Grenardi jewellery and make a special surprise for your dearest ones.

ATU DUTY FREE

This is the latest of ATU Duty Free Riga shops in the Airport located next to the café Sweet Delights. In an area of 180 square metres, the store offers cosmetics, beauty products and perfumery, sweets, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, as well as local goods. One third of the store's offer consists of a wide range of toys, which has been supplemented with 11 new toy brands.

The products are placed so that passengers, in a hurry to their boarding sector, have the opportunity to choose products more conveniently and make a payment as soon as possible. Therefore, this store offers only the best-selling and most popular products, making it easier for the travellers to make their choices.

In the new store, customers have a great opportunity to buy different gift sets at very appealing prices.

Roots of Latvia

The store Roots of Latvia with an area of 50 square metres offers only goods manufactured in Latvia. Here you will find everything: bread, beer, cheese, Riga Black Balsam, sprats and more. In addition to traditional Latvian delicacies, the store offers a wide range of linen and wood products, ceramics and natural cosmetics. On your way to your departure gate, do not forget to visit Roots of Latvia!