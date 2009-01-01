The Lift in Arrivals Hall E is under Reconstruction

In order to improve passenger comfort, the Airport is currently reconstructing the lift in Arrivals Hall E. After the reconstruction, a modern, spacious and comfortable lift with a higher speed will replace the current outdated lift.

During the repairs, for safety of passengers, the staircase from the Arrivals Hall E to the check-in hall and the 3rd floor of the Airport terminal is closed.

The Airport encourages passengers to follow directions and use other lifts and stairs in the terminal. To get from Arrivals Hall E to the check-in hall, it is most convenient to use the lift that is located outside the terminal building to the left of the Narvesen shop near the taxi line. In turn, to get to the 3rd floor, passengers are advised to use the stairs in the check-in hall opposite check-in counter No. 18.