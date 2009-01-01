Turnover of Riga Airport Exceeds 25 Million Euros in the First Half of the Year

In the first half of 2017, the turnover of Riga International Airport exceeded 25 million euros. Compared to 2016, the Airport's turnover has increased by 3% or 818 thousand euros, reaching 25.1 million euros. The Airport closed the first half of the year, with a profit of 799 thousand euros.



Revenue from aviation services in the reporting period amounted to EUR 14.3 million, and it is an increase of 3% as compared to the previous year and the planned budget. The majority of aviation revenue consists of revenue from the services, the charges of which are determined by the laws and regulations on the charges of aerodrome services and the charges of security and rescue measures at the aerodrome.



Income from non-aviation services amounted to 10.7 million euros during the reporting period, and it is an increase of 3% as compared to the corresponding period of 2016. The main non-aviation services offered by the Airport include lease of premises and land, and other services.



"The Airport's first half-year financial performance shows a balanced development model, where the Airport's revenue basket is equally comprised of both aviation and non-aviation services. I am satisfied that despite the millions that Riga Airport has been investing already for several years and will continue to invest in infrastructure development, the company has made a profit in the first half of the year,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.