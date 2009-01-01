International Architectural Bureaus have Expressed Their Willingness to Design the New Airport Passenger Service Complex

A total of five applicants have applied in the tender for the design of Riga Airport new multifunctional passenger service complex.

Among them is the British firm Zaha Hadid Architects, whose founder and creative inspiration was Zaha Hadid, the prominent Iranian architect who passed away last year. She has created many world-famous buildings, and one of her latest achievements is the design for Beijing Daxing International Airport - the future largest passenger terminal in the world.

An application was also filed by a consortium led by Oslo-based international architectural firm Nordic-Office of Architecture. This bureau, in cooperation with its partners, has created the design concept of Istanbul New Airport, as well as developed Bergen Airport passenger terminal design, Oslo Airport expansion design and other architectural concepts for airport development. The consortium comprises Norwegian, French and Latvian companies.

AREP-SETEC-R is a joint venture company that includes French and Latvian companies. French transport and urban planning company AREP has developed designs for many transport hubs and railway stations worldwide, including the design for the extension of the 2nd terminal of Nice Airport.

Global corporation AECOM is the leading company in Aecom RIX Terminal Expansion Joint Venture. The company has developed a number of outstanding projects, including Etihad Towers in the United Arab Emirates, modernisation of Los Angeles International Airport, Kennedy International Airport development planning and others.

ONE WORKS, SINTAGMA, VEKTORS association of suppliers combines Italian and Latvian companies. Italian company Sintagma specialises in the implementation of transport infrastructure projects, while One Works has developed many airport development and expansion projects, including Venice Marco Polo International Airport reconstruction project and the expansion concept for Brussels Charleroi Airport passenger terminal.