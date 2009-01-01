lvenru
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Abu Dhabi (AirBaltic), Eilat (Wizz Air), Malta (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

New Destinations from RIX

Also this year, Riga Airport has surprises for each and every traveller. Currently 11 new destinations have been announced for the new summer season: Lisbon, Gdansk, Bordeaux, Split, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Girona, Paphos, Burgas, Kutaisi. Two airlines will fly to Malaga - airBaltic and PrimeraAir. For PrimeraAir it will be the first route from Riga Airport.

PrimeraAir
Malaga (Spain) - PrimeraAir will operate flights once weekly starting from 29 April.
More information and tickets: www.primeraair.com.

airBaltic
Gdansk (Poland) - airBaltic will operate flights three times a week starting from 27 March.
Lisbon (Portugal) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 27 March.
Malaga (Spain) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 28 March.
Kaliningrad (Russia) - airBaltic will operate flights six times a week starting from 17 April.
Sochi (Russia) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 14 May.
Split (Croatia) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 21 May.
Bordeaux (France) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 3 June.
More information and tickets: www.airbaltic.com.


Ryanair
Girona (Spain) - Ryanair will operate flights two times a week starting from 25 March.
Paphos (Cyprus) - Ryanair will operate flights two times a week starting from 27 March.
Burgas (Bulgaria) - Ryanair will operate flights two times a week starting from 28 March.
More information and tickets: www.ryanair.com.


Wizz Air
Kutaisi (Georgia) - Wizz Air will operate flights two times a week starting from 25 March.
More information and tickets: www.wizzair.com.
 

   
