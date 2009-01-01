New Destinations from RIX

Also this year, Riga Airport has surprises for each and every traveller. Currently 11 new destinations have been announced for the new summer season: Lisbon, Gdansk, Bordeaux, Split, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Girona, Paphos, Burgas, Kutaisi. Two airlines will fly to Malaga - airBaltic and PrimeraAir. For PrimeraAir it will be the first route from Riga Airport.

PrimeraAir

Malaga (Spain) - PrimeraAir will operate flights once weekly starting from 29 April.

More information and tickets: www.primeraair.com.

airBaltic

Gdansk (Poland) - airBaltic will operate flights three times a week starting from 27 March.

Lisbon (Portugal) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 27 March.

Malaga (Spain) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 28 March.

Kaliningrad (Russia) - airBaltic will operate flights six times a week starting from 17 April.

Sochi (Russia) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 14 May.

Split (Croatia) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 21 May.

Bordeaux (France) - airBaltic will operate flights two times a week starting from 3 June.

More information and tickets: www.airbaltic.com.



Ryanair

Girona (Spain) - Ryanair will operate flights two times a week starting from 25 March.

Paphos (Cyprus) - Ryanair will operate flights two times a week starting from 27 March.

Burgas (Bulgaria) - Ryanair will operate flights two times a week starting from 28 March.

More information and tickets: www.ryanair.com.



Wizz Air

Kutaisi (Georgia) - Wizz Air will operate flights two times a week starting from 25 March.

More information and tickets: www.wizzair.com.

