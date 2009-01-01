New Restaurants and Cafés at Riga Airport

Recently three conceptually different places have opened their doors to passengers of Riga Airport. Here passengers have a wonderful opportunity to enjoy excellent dishes and drinks in a relaxing atmosphere.

Fresh oysters and a glass of champagne? You are welcome! EASY WINE wine bar/restaurant offers both this exquisite offer and a wide range of wines and snacks. Wine should be enjoyed with pleasure, and perfectly selected snacks always supplement this pleasure. Wine deserves a good “partner”! You will definitely find it in the extensive and varied EASY WINE menu.

Those who prefer healthy and well-balanced food will definitely appreciate the wide menu of ASPARA GOOSE café. The concept of the café is based on the conviction that eating healthy and balanced is not just a fad, but a way of life that gives a balance in everyday work and moments of rest. Delicious, natural and balanced food provides the foundation for a healthy body and spiritual development.

Passionate sports fans will definitely enjoy the recently opened TICKERDAZE sports bar, where you can watch sporting events on the TV screen as well as enjoy great dishes and drinks.