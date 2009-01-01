Riga Airport to Become a Multi-modal Transport Hub with a State-of-the-art Passenger Service Centre

The expansion of the landside part of the passenger terminal planned within the framework of Riga International Airport development stage 6 will be a modern and multifunctional passenger service complex that will be connected to Rail Baltica railway station.

The complex will feature a spacious and modern check-in hall and security control area, offering new shopping opportunities, cafés and restaurants. The complex will also have a spacious luggage reclaim hall and highly functional luggage sorting premises.

Construction of the landside part of the new passenger terminal is scheduled to be completed in 2022, along with Rail Baltica railway connection and station. Both of these facilities will be integrated and interconnected to form a multi-modal transport hub. To ensure coherent implementation of the two projects, Riga Airport has also undertaken to supervise the design and construction of Rail Baltica Airport Station.

It is planned to invest 45 million euros in the implementation of the new multifunctional passenger service complex of Riga Airport.