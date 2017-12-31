The New Aerodrome Certificate will Enhance Competitiveness and Development of RIX

Not only has Riga Airport received the certificate compliant with the new European requirements before the set deadline, but as a result of the certification, the Airport has been awarded the 9th rescue and firefighting category, which will enable it to handle an even wider range of aircraft.

In the course of the certification process, management processes were reviewed and thoroughly analysed; improvements were made to ensure even more efficient use of Airport resources. The new certificate confirms that Riga Airport meets the highest safety and management requirements currently set for aviation companies in Europe.

“We are happy and satisfied that we have received the certificate, which from the point of view of business and development will allow Riga Airport to strengthen its leadership not only in the Baltic market, but will also increase its competitiveness in Northern and Eastern Europe. Although the certification requested under the European Commission Regulation was a complicated and time-consuming process, I believe it is an important step that will promote an equally high and uniform level of civil aviation safety in all Member States of the Community,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.

According to the European Commission Regulation laying down uniform aerodrome operational, maintenance, management and safety systems, all airports in the Member States of the European Union must complete the certification process and receive the new certificate before 31 December 2017.