With the Support of the Cohesion Fund, Riga International Airport Continues Its Modernisation Project

Continuing work on the development and improvement of the infrastructure of Riga Airport to meet the needs of the growing number of passengers and flights, last autumn the Airport started implementation of an ambitious project financed from the Cohesion Fund.

The project “Development of Secure and Environmentally Friendly Infrastructure at Riga International Airport” aims to improve environmental and security measures at the Airport, contributing to the goals of climate and energy efficiency policy, reducing the negative impact of the Airport’s economic activities on the environment and improving energy efficiency of the infrastructure. The project also includes improvements to the security infrastructure with a view to reducing the risks of terrorist threats and improving the quality of the security screening of hold baggage.

The project also provides for construction of a second rapid exit way, a new helipad, improvement of apron taxiway centreline lights in accordance with the CAT II standards, reconstruction of the more than 40-year old rainwater drainage system in the eastern part of the Airport landside area and the technical area of the Airport, as well as renovation of Muzeja Street connecting the Airport’s Business Park and the restricted access areas and facilities. The project also foresees replacement of spotlights operated with gas discharge lamps with analogue LEDs, thus reducing energy consumption. Similarly, the Airport’s technical services buildings constructed in the seventies of the last century and no longer meeting the modern energy efficiency standards will be reconstructed.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to acquire three latest generation explosives detection devices capable of detecting and indicating explosive materials in luggage or other consignments.

The total planned project costs account for more than 23 million euros.