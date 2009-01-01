100 Flight Destinations will be Available from Riga Airport in the Summer Season

In the new summer season, Riga Airport will offer passengers the widest range of destinations in its history - travellers will have an opportunity to choose from 100 direct destinations, which will be provided by 19 carriers.

Appreciating the excellent infrastructure and quality of the services provided by Riga Airport, airlines continue to expand their network of routes, offering travellers new and unprecedented travel destinations. This summer's flight timetable, which took effect on 25 March has been supplemented with 12 new destinations: Kutaisi (Georgia), Girona (Spain), Gdansk (Poland), Paphos (Cyprus), Lisbon (Portugal), Burgas (Bulgaria), Malaga (Spain), Kaliningrad (Russia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sochi (Russia), Split (Croatia) and Bordeaux (France).

“In the context of the anniversary of independence of Latvia, 100 is a very symbolic figure, and we are proud that as a result of targeted work of the company, we can present such a gift at this very special event. The steady increase in the number of passengers and the volume of cargo confirm that Riga Airport has chosen the right development strategy. It is also appreciated by airlines as evidenced by the increasing number carriers who choose to expand or start their operation at Riga Airport, thus enabling us to offer travellers the widest destination network in the Baltics,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.

This summer season, Latvian-based Icelandic carrier Primera Air will launch regular service from Riga Airport to Malaga, one of the most sought after recreational destinations in southern Spain. In turn, Ukrainian International Airlines will double the number of its weekly direct flights to Kiev, and from now on passengers will have an opportunity to travel from Riga to the capital of Ukraine 14 times a week.

New destinations from Riga Airport:

From 25 March: Kutaisi, Georgia (Wizz Air, two flights weekly) and Girona, Spain (Ryanair, two flights weekly).

From 27 March: Gdansk, Poland (airBaltic, three flights weekly); Paphos, Cyprus (Ryanair, two flights weekly); Lisbon, Portugal (airBaltic, two flights weekly) and Burgas, Bulgaria (Ryanair, two flights weekly).

From 28 March: Malaga, Spain (airBaltic, two flights weekly).

From 16 April: Kaliningrad (Russia) (airBaltic, six flights weekly).

From 29 April: Malaga, Spain (Primera Air, one flight weekly) and Almaty, Kazakhstan (airBaltic, three flights weekly).

From 14 May: Sochi (Russia) (airBaltic, two flights weekly).

From 21 May: Split (Croatia) (airBaltic, two flights weekly).

From 3 June: Bordeaux (France) (airBaltic, two flights weekly).