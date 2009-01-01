NEW! Our Shop & Collect Service

We have some excellent news for all those who enjoy shopping at Riga Airport before their flight. Travellers no longer need to worry about where to put the purchased goods or to limit themselves as to the quantity of the items purchased. The Shop and Collect service is available at Riga Airport as of 24 April.

HOW TO USE THE SERVICE?

Step 1: Shop at any of the ATU Duty Free stores, pay for the purchase, arrange the service at the cash desk, and leave the purchased items in the store.

Step 2: Enjoy your trip.

Step 3: When returning from the trip, head to the Airport's Baggage Storage (arrivals terminal E) and collect your purchase.

WHAT SHOULD BE REMEMBERED?

The service is currently available ONLY for the items purchased at ATU Duty Free stores and only to those travelling to European Union Member States.

THE SERVICE IS OFFERED FREE OF CHARGE!