North Pier Offers an Educational and Entertaining Children's Playground

An educational and entertaining children's playground has been opened in the North Pier, where the youngest passengers can spend their time learning and having fun. They have a great task - to put together a big puzzle - a map of the European Union.

This project is part of the European Commission's information campaign #investEU, which takes place in 16 European Union countries, including Latvia.

In each of the #investEU member countries, local success stories have been highlighted - companies and entrepreneurs who thanks to European Union co-financing have successfully developed their business, created new jobs and promoted their export capability. Eberlin`s Apiary, Primekss, the Great Amber concert hall and Riga International Airport are the Latvian ambassadors of the #investEU campaign.