RIX Boosts Its Performance Indicators in the 1st Quarter of 2018

In the 1st quarter of 2018 as compared to the corresponding period last year, the number of passengers handled at Riga Airport grew by almost 20%, while cargo figures went up by two thirds, or nearly 70%.

“The steady increase in passenger numbers that puts Riga Airport on the top 10 of the fastest growing European airports, requires that the Airport urgently increases its capacity,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport. “In preparation for the summer season, which with more than ten new destinations is promising new passenger records, the Airport is planning improvements in the check-in and security control areas of the current passenger terminal. Yet our main task is to implement stage 6 of Airport expansion: to construct the new landside area of the passenger terminal, which will be connected to Rail Baltica railway station.Once this project is completed, the Airport will be ready to service up to 10 million passengers a year,” says Līce.

RIX PERFORMANCE INDICATORS in Quarter 1 of 2018:

JANUARY: PASSENGERS +20%, CARGO +87%

FEBRUARY: PASSENGERS 17.6%, CARGO +60%

MARCH: PASSENGERS 20.5%, CARGO 61.6%