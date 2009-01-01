RIX Improves Its Key Environmental Indicators

Despite the fact that last year passenger numbers of Riga Airport increased by nearly 13% and cargo volumes went up by a quarter, the Environmental Management System introduced at the Airport has made it possible to improve the key environmental indicators.

REDUCTION OF GREENHOUSE GASES

As a sustainable company, the Airport cares for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from Airport-controlled emission sources and is certified for the first level of the international Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Programme. The Airport's task at this level is to identify the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions, to estimate the amount of emissions per year and, based on these data, to prepare the annual carbon footprint report, which is to be assessed by an independent auditor.

AIRPORT REDUCES ITS ENERGY CONSUMPTION

The energy management objective of the Airport in 2017 was to reduce the total electricity consumption below 3.20 kWh per passenger and heat consumption below 0.002 MWh per passenger handled, as well as to reduce diesel consumption in aircraft servicing.

Data show that these goals have been achieved: electricity consumption per passenger was 3.077 kWh and heat consumption - 0.0016 MWh. Moreover, it is despite the fact that after terminal expansion and with the increase of the passenger numbers the Airport's total electricity consumption has grown by 11%, and heat energy consumption has gone up by 4.7%. Last year, the Airport spent 9.6% less diesel than in 2016, and petrol consumption dropped by 6%.

With the growing passenger numbers, the total water consumption at the Airport has also increased; however, the consumption of water per passenger has dropped: in 2016, it was 0.0112 m3 of water per passenger, but in 2017 - 0.0084 m3.

LIMITATION OF NOISE POLLUTION

Since aircraft movement at the Airport causes noise pollution that can affect the quality of life of the local community, the Airport provides continuous noise monitoring, the results of which are available on the Airport's website. The growth in the number of flights increases the impact of noise on the local community. The Airport has developed a noise index to assess whether the aircraft used affect the impact and help reducing it. The 2017 measurement data show that the noise level increase is lower than the increase in Airport activity, which means that airline fleet modernization has given a positive effect on environmental noise indicators.

HISTORICAL POLLUTION AND ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES

Within the framework of the Environment and Energy Management Programme, the Airport also implements a set of measures in the field of environmental protection, by summarizing and monitoring sites of historic pollution in the vicinity of the Airport and through various environmental studies. Last year, the Airport launched a new environmental monitoring programme for tracking geese and cranes during the spring and autumn migration period, as well as for tracking apodiformes and hirundinidae. Within the framework of bird monitoring, monitoring of Lake Babīte black-headed gull colonies will also be carried out. This year, the Airport plans to launch a forest monitoring programme, which will, in the course of five years, examine the impact of aircraft engine emissions on forests in the vicinity of the Airport.

The Airport's Environmental Management System has been implemented and maintained in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 14001:2004 standard. The Airport has identified its key environmental aspects: use of electricity and heat, use of water resources, noise emissions, emissions of pollutants in surface and domestic waste water, chemical leaks, as well as generation of domestic and hazardous waste and the probability of fire.