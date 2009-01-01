RIX's Priority: Development of the Passenger Terminal

Having evaluated the achievements and performance indicators of Riga Airport in 2017, Uldis Augulis, the Minister of Transport, welcomed the significant increase in passenger and cargo figures, and in particular the increase in the strategically important transit passenger numbers. The Minister pointed out that in 2018 and in the coming years, the development of the passenger terminal should be a top priority of Riga Airport.

Taking into account the constantly increasing passenger figures, the Airport already several years ago started preparations for the implementation of one of the largest investment and Airport infrastructure development projects, which is to be completed by 2022. The project foresees construction of a modern and multifunctional passenger service complex, which includes a spacious check-in hall and security control area, as well as new shopping options, cafés and restaurants. The complex will also feature a spacious baggage reclaim hall and highly functional baggage sorting premises. The new terminal expansion will be integrated and connected to the Rail Baltica railway station, creating a modern, multimodal traffic centre.

Main achievements in 2017: