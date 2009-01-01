The New Air Traffic Control Tower Project has been Launched

Riga Airport has been developing and expanding for almost fifty years of its operations: the runway has been extended, there is a number of new buildings, and a significant increase in the number of flights and passengers. Airport plans show that development will continue; therefore, a new, higher air traffic control tower is needed.

The research carried out by the experienced German aeronautical service provider DFS (Deutsche Flugsicherung) shows that in order to provide the necessary visual control over the aerodrome, the height of the new tower should be 50-60 metres instead of the current 27 metres.

It is expected that the existing air control tower will be used as a backup tower in the territory of Riga Airport.

The construction of the new tower will start already this year, but it will be fully operational in 2023, after equipping with the most advanced technologies. Currently it is estimated that the total cost of the project could reach EUR 18 million.