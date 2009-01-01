The Number of Ryanair Passengers Carried from Riga Reaches 11 Million

Since 31 October 2004, when Ryanair started its direct service from Riga, the total number of passengers carried by the airline has reached 11 million. The lucky 11th million passenger was Gatis Krēsliņš, who went on a holiday trip to Milan, Italy.

To celebrate the occasion, Riga Airport and Ryanair made a special surprise for all the passengers on the special flight - an Italian-style party with the popular singer Roberto, while Airport restaurant Easy Wine made some delicious pizzas.

Ryanair congratulated its 11 000 000th passenger presenting flight tickets for two persons from Riga Airport to one of the 17 destinations operated by the airline. Airport partners TAV Latvija and ATU Duty Free greeted the passengers with a gift basket and a special selection of goods and products of Latvian manufacturers, while the Airport presented its souvenir set.

The entry of Ryanair in 2004 was an important event for Riga Airport that provided and continues to provide passengers with extensive travel opportunities. Tampere, Finland was the airline’s first destination from Riga.

Now Ryanair is the second largest carrier at Riga Airport in terms of passenger numbers, and it will operate flights to 17 destinations this summer season. At the end of March, Ryanair will launch flights to three new holiday destinations: Girona in Spain, Paphos in Cyprus and Burgas in Bulgaria, and one more new destination - Eindhoven in Netherlands (starting from this July).

More information about destinations and tickets available - www.ryanair.com.